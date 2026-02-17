Grand Rathotsavams Mark Shivaratri in Sri Sathya Sai District

Anantapur: Brahma Rathotsavams were held at the historic Veerabhadra Swamy Temple in Lepakshi and the 11th-century Siddeswara Swamy Temple in Hemavati, Sri Sathya Sai district, on Monday as part of the Mahashivaratri Brahmotsavams.

Large numbers of devotees participated in the processions. Temple authorities said elaborate arrangements were made. Superintendent of Police Sathish Kumar reviewed security ahead of Tuesday’s ‘Dhupam’ ritual, during which devotees offer sambrani into the sacred fire pit.