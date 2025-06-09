Grand Rathotsavam for Govindaraja Swamy at Tirupati

Tirupati: Grand Rathotsavam marked the eighth day of the ongoing annual Brahmotsavams at the Sri Govindaraja Swamy Temple in Tirupati on Monday. The event witnessed a massive turnout of devotees, who pulled the wooden chariot of the presiding deity along the temple streets.

The ceremonial procession began at 6:15 a.m. and passed through the temple’s mada streets, Karnala Street, Beri Street and Gandhi Road, before returning to the Ratha Mandapam. Devotees enthusiastically participated in the ritual, breaking coconuts and offering haratis at various points along the route.

Temple priests highlighted the spiritual symbolism of the Rathotsavam. They explained that the body is a chariot, intellect the charioteer, mind the reins and senses are horses. A human must understand this deeper meaning for realising the distinction between the soul and physical body.

Later in the day, priests performed Snapana Tirumanjanam to the Utsava Murthis of Sri Govindaraja Swamy and His Consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi, and Nammazhwar. They ceremonially bathed the idols with milk, curd, honey, sandalwood paste and fruit extracts. In the evening, the Lord received the Unjal Seva. During the night, priests took out the deity in a procession on the Ashwa Vahanam.

The Brahmotsavams will conclude on Tuesday with Snapana Tirumanjanam and Chakrasnanam performed at Alwar Tirtham between 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. The same evening, Govindaraja Swamy, along with His consorts and Chakrathalwar will go in a procession from P.R. Thota to the temple in a golden Tiruchi and palanquin.