Grand Rathotsavam Celebrated with Fervor at Ahobilam

Kurnool: As part of the Brahmotsavams at Ahobilam, the Rathotsavam was held on Thursday. The deities of Jwala Narasimha Swamy, Sridevi, and Bhudevi, adorned with special decorations, were taken out in a grand procession on a palanquin. The Lord was specially decorated and worshipped in the traditional manner.

The priests and bearers moved the Lord's chariot forward. The devotees had darshan of the Lord while riding on the chariot. In the Diguva Ahobilam, Prahlada Varada Swamy was given darshan in the Kalinga Nartana decoration. In the afternoon, the Lord was anointed by Panchamritam. In the evening, the Thotti Thirumanjanam was performed on the goddess of the Lord.

At night, the Lord Narasimha Swamy gave darshan on an Aswa Vahanam. These festivals are being organised under the auspices of the Peethadhipati Ranganatha Yatindra Mahadesikan.