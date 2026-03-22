Grand Ramzan Celebrations in Nellore

Nellore:Ramzan celebrations were held on a grand scale in Nellore, with municipal administration minister Ponguru Narayana offering special prayers along with the Muslim community at popular Bara Shaheed Eidgah here on Saturday. He greeted devotees and emphasised communal harmony.

Addressing the gathering, the minister said the government is giving top priority to minority welfare, focusing on education, employment, and economic empowerment. He announced that long-pending development works at the Bara Shaheed Dargah will be resumed with an allocation of Rs 9.8 crore.

To support minority education, an international-standard school with modern facilities, including a swimming pool, will be established at a cost of Rs 20 crore on Waqf Board land. He also said Shadi Manzils will be constructed across divisions in the city with combined funding support.



The minister noted that Rs 40 crore has been sanctioned for Imams and Mouzans, reflecting the government’s commitment to community support. He expressed confidence that Nellore will be developed into a model city in the country.

