Grand Rama Temple to Be Built in Akividu, Says Bhupathiraju

Kakinada:Union minister of state for heavy industries and steel Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma said a grand Rama temple will be constructed by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad at the existing Ramalayam in Akividu, West Godavari district.

He stated that the project has no political motive and that the organisation aims to unite Hindus without any political affiliation.

Tension prevailed in Akividu on Friday ahead of Sri Rama Navami after deputy speaker K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju visited the temple.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, the minister said representatives of Scheduled Caste communities had met him and clarified that they were not opposed to the temple. He said the shrine, which has historical significance, would be rebuilt on a grand scale with the support of all sections of society.

He asserted that the temple would be constructed irrespective of caste, religion or creed and added that the work would continue as long as there was collective support.

BJP district president Ayinampudi Sridevi, Jana Sena leader Juthuga Nagaraju, Telugu Desam leader Motupalli Prasad and others were present.







Police picket continues in Akividu after temple-related violence



Kakinada:Police picketing continues in Akividu, West Godavari district, following a violent incident on Friday during the visit of deputy speaker K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju to a Rama temple.



Raghuveer Vishnu said cases had been registered against 56 persons, of whom 26 have been arrested so far.

He added that some individuals involved in the violence were from outside Akividu.

Police pickets will continue in the coming days to maintain law and order, the officer said.