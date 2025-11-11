Grand Launch of Chandrababu Electricity Lights Event in Nellore Rural

Nellore: The Chandranna Vidyut Velugulu (Chandrababu Electricity Lights) programme, aimed at providing uninterrupted and high-quality 24-hour electricity to rural areas, was inaugurated in a grand ceremony at the Kodurupadu ST Colony in the Nellore Rural constituency on Monday.

The programme was launched by local farmer Mattepu Ramanaiah Yadav in the presence of local MLA Kothamreddy Sreedhar Reddy and district collector Himanshu Shukla. The event witnessed the participation of joint collector Venkateswarlu, electricity department SE Raghavendran, corporator Jana Nagaraju, former mayor Nandimandalam Bhanushree, TDP leaders Kotamreddy Giridhar Reddy, Koduru Kamalakar Reddy, and several public representatives.

Collector Shukla said the aim was to resolve the long-standing power supply issues in rural areas. He said the state government was investing Rs 9,139 crore across AP to ensure 24-hour, three-phase power supply. In the Nellore Rural constituency alone, works worth Rs 50 crore were being carried out, benefiting around 80,000 residents, including 6,122 farming families, 2,288 small traders and 225 small-scale industries.

Collector Shukla said he would work alongside MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy to secure land titles for tribal families in Kodurupadu ST Colony, following the Bhagat Singh Colony model.

MLA Sridhar Reddy said development works were being undertaken with sincerity to address public needs and enhance living standards.

The three-phase electricity works were taken up in 26 areas, of which 17 locations have been fully completed and were inaugurated simultaneously by local farmers and community leaders. The remaining nine areas are in the final charging phase and would be commissioned soon, the MLA said.

He urged the district collector to continue extending full cooperation for the overall development of the Nellore Rural constituency.