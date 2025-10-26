Nellore: Grand Kartika Masa Laksha Deepotsavam on November 6, 7 and 8

Nellore: The spiritual glow of Kartika Masa is set to shine brighter this year as the VPR Foundation gears up for the 10th edition of the Laksha Deepotsavam celebrations, to be held on November 6, 7 and 8 at VRC Grounds, Nellore.

Marking the formal launch of the event, Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and Kovur MLA Prashanthi Reddy unveiled the event brochure and performed the Bhumi Puja and Gunja Pratishthapana rituals on Sunday morning, signifying the auspicious beginning of the annual festival.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vemireddy couple said the Kartika Masa Laksha Deepotsavam has been organised with grandeur for the past nine years under the banner of VPR Foundation, and this year marks its tenth anniversary.

They described Kartika Masa as one of the most sacred months in the Hindu calendar—beloved by both Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu—and said the festival aims to spread the spiritual essence of the month among all devotees.

This year’s celebrations will begin on November 6 with Ganapati Puja in the morning, followed by a spiritual discourse by Brahmasri Chaganti Koteswara Rao in the evening.

On the second day, devotees will receive the Anugraha Bhashanam of Sri Sacchidananda Saraswati Swamiji, and on the final day, Sri Ramananda Bharati Swamiji will deliver his benediction, followed by the grand Shiva–Parvati Kalyanam, marking the culmination of the event.

As part of the annual tradition of recreating famous temples, the organisers announced that this year’s festival will feature replicas of the Nageshwara Jyotirlinga temple of Dwaraka and the Pandharinath temple.

Devotees can light sacred lamps (deepams) and seek divine blessings in an atmosphere filled with devotion and serenity.

The Vemireddy couple called upon people from across the district to participate in large numbers and make the event a resounding success.

The programme was attended by Laksha Deepotsavam organisers Bhaskar Sharma, Prabhakar Rao, Sunil Kumar and Vijaya Saradhi.