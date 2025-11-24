Grand Finale of Tiruchanoor Brahmotsavams Today

Tirupati: The temple town of Tiruchanoor is set to witness a massive influx of devotees on Tuesday as the annual Karthika Brahmotsavams of Goddess Sri Padmavathi conclude with the auspicious Panchami Teertham at the sacred Padma Pushkarini.

Temple priests said the Chakra Snanam, the highlight of the festivities, will be performed between 12.10 pm and 12.20 pm. The ritual holds immense spiritual significance, as devotees believe Goddess Padmavathi emerged from a divine lotus in this very tank. Thousands are expected to take a holy dip, considered highly meritorious on this day.

To manage the anticipated crowds, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has rolled out extensive arrangements, including queue lines, barricades, dedicated entry and exit points, and clear signage across the temple town. More than 3,500 personnel—comprising police, TTD security staff, Srivari Sevaks, scouts, guides and NCC cadets—have been deployed to ensure smooth movement.

For the convenience of pilgrims, TTD has arranged 150 Annadanam counters at multiple locations, offering food, snacks, buttermilk and drinking water, including along the queue lines. As many as 284 toilets, additional sanitation teams, medical units from SVIMS, Ruia and the Ayurvedic College, three first-aid centres and five ambulances have been stationed. Fire services and disaster management teams remain on standby.

Parking areas have been earmarked at Silparamam, Thanapalli Cross, Market Yard, Ramanaidu Kalyana Mandapam, Pudi Junction and Dalitwada, with VIP parking arranged opposite the panchayat office. Devotees will be allowed into the Pushkarini only from designated holding points at ZP High School, Pudi area and near Navajeevan Hospital.

Appealing for cooperation, TTD urged devotees to follow instructions from police, vigilance and volunteers, and to take the sacred dip peacefully at any time during the day, as the Panchami Teertham holds spiritual merit throughout.