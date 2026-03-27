Grand Dhwajarohanam At Ontimitta Temple

KADAPA: The annual Sri Rama Navami Brahmotsavams commenced with religious fervour at the Sri Kodanda Rama Swamy temple in Vontimitta, Kadapa district, with the ceremonial Dhwajarohanam (flag hoisting) performed on Friday.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his spouse are expected to participate in the Sita Rama Kalyanam scheduled to be held on April 1.

The ritual was conducted between 9 am and 10.30 am under the supervision of TTD Agama scholar Rajesh Kumar Bhattar. The utsava murtis of Lord Sita, Rama and Lakshmana were adorned and special pujas were offered before the ceremony.

Amid Vedic chants, the sacred flag bearing the image of Garuda was hoisted on the temple’s dwajasthambam in the premises. The ritual symbolises a formal invitation to deities to attend the Brahmotsavams and marks the beginning of the festivities.

Priests described the Dhwajarohanam as a spiritually significant ritual symbolising the celestial invitation sent through Garuda for the Sita Rama Kalyanam.

Photo captions: The annual Brahmotsavams commenced on a grand note at the Sri Kodanda Rama Swamy Temple in Vontimitta, drawing large numbers of devotees.

Ahead of the celestial wedding (Kalyanam) of the presiding deity, women devotees were seen meticulously and traditionally packing akshintalu.