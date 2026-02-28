Grand Brahmotsavams of Sri Talpagiri Ranganatha Swamy Temple Begin

NELLORE: The annual Brahmotsavams at the Sri Talpagiri Ranganatha Swamy temple, revered as the “Sri Rangam of the North”, commenced on February 26 and will continue until March 8, 2026, at the historic shrine in Nellore.

The festivities began with Dwajarohanam (flag hoisting) and are being conducted in strict adherence to Pancharatra Agama rituals. Daily programmes include special poojas, Vahana Sevas and cultural events. The temple premises have been decorated with floral arrangements and illumination.

A ceremonial procession of the sacred white umbrella will be taken out on March 3 from the Sri Anjaneya Swamy Temple to the main shrine. Offering of Pattu Vasthrams (silk garments) to the deity by dignitaries and public representatives is scheduled for March 4 and 5.

Daily rituals during the Brahmotsavams include Suprabhata Seva, morning and evening Vahana Sevas, Unjal Seva, Ekanta Seva and special floral decorations.

Temple authorities, under the supervision of the Executive Officer, archakas and staff, have made arrangements for the smooth conduct of the festival. A large turnout of devotees from Nellore and surrounding regions is expected during the celebrations.

Key events

Hanumantha Seva – March 2

Golden Garuda Seva – March 3

Kalyanotsavam of the Lord with Sri Devi and Bhu Devi – March 4

Rathotsavam (chariot festival) – March 5 at 8.30 am

Teppotsavam (float festival) – March 6