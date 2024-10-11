Gowri Alankaram Enthrals Devotees at Srisailam

Kurnool: Sri Bhramaramba Ammavari Utsava Murthy was adorned as Maha Gowri for the Navadurga decorations during the Dasara celebrations, captivating the devotees. Participants engaged in various rituals, including Chandi Homam, Panchakshari, Bhramari, Bala Japanushthanam, Chandi Parayanam, and Chaturveda recitation.

Morning rituals featured Rudrahomam, Rudrayaganga Japam, and Rudra Parayanam, while evening ceremonies included Japam, Parayanam, Navavaranarchana, Kumkumarchana, Chandi Homam, and Kumari Puja.

Maha Gowri, worshipped on the eighth day of Dasara, is revered as the most peaceful form among the Navadurgas. Later, the Utsava Murthy of Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy and Bhramaramba Ammavaru were placed on the Nandi Vahanam, where special pujas were performed.

Thousands of devotees visited the temple from various parts of the Telugu states, Karnataka, and beyond. Temple authorities made arrangements for accommodation, food, and other necessities to ensure the convenience of the visiting devotees. The temple city witnessed throngs of devotees, resulting in traffic snarls that affected visitors.