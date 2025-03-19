Govt will take measure to curd food adulteration in AP: Minister Satya Kumar

Vijayawada:Minister of medical and health Satya Kumar Yadav said measures are being taken in accordance with the national laws formulated by the Central government to prevent food adulteration within the state.

Addressing members of the Assembly on Wednesday, the minister stated that regulatory measures are being implemented according to the Food Safety and Standards Act of 2006, which governs the sale, storage, distribution and importation of products for human consumption.

The minister assured that the state government would take stringent action against those involved in food adulteration.

The minister further stated, “They are collecting food samples for analysis in nearby laboratories and filing civil and criminal cases as necessary. Between 2019 and 2024, a total of 45,509 food samples have been collected and analysed. Of these, 2,473 samples were found to be in violation of the regulations. Additionally, 654 samples were deemed unsafe, while 1,779 were implicated in issues such as poor quality and improper branding and labeling.”

In light of rising cancer cases attributed to the consumption of adulterated food, the minister said that efforts are underway within the health department to increase public awareness through pamphlets and posters.

The minister also pointed out that there are 279 vacant positions in the Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM) which is responsible for food safety. Currently, only six individuals are employed in this capacity.

He stated that measures are being taken to address these vacancies. Positions will be filled following the FSSAI regulations, and the finance department has been requested to facilitate recruitment through the Andhra Pradesh Medical Services Board, he said.

He criticised the previous administration for neglecting to fill these positions.

Responding to enquiries regarding shortage of super speciality hospitals in the state, the minister said the government would address the issue.

Only 153 assistant professors are available out of the required 369 in the super speciality departments across the government hospitals. He highlighted that there are 216 vacancies, equating to a 59% vacancy rate. Since the coalition government came to power, 43 assistant professors have been appointed.

To expedite the recruitment process, a walk-in interview is scheduled for March 26. The minister assured that the situation is gradually improving and that robust measures are being taken to enhance medical services in the state.

On completion of the Kurnool Cancer Care Centre, the minister mentioned that efforts are being made to complete the remaining work and make the facility available to the public by the end of the month, in addition to the government's plan to construct a 100-bed multi-speciality hospital for each constituency.

Assembly Speaker Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu suggested that the minister consider providing referral medical facilities for MLAs and former MLAs at the Mangalagiri AIIMS hospital. In response, the minister stated that he has recently spoken with the hospital administration about this matter and would make arrangements soon.

…………………