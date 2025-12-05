Govt Will Organise Students Innovators Partnership Summit: AP CM

Bhamini (Andhra Pradesh): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Nadiu on Friday said here in Parvatipuram Manyam district that the government will organise a 'Students Innovators Partnership Summit' to unearth and reward innovative ideas.

The Chief Minister said he will invite industrialists to this summit in January 2026. "We are thinking of organising a 'Students Innovators Partnership Summit". I will invite industrialists to this innovators summit to unearth good ideas and reward them," said Naidu, addressing a public meeting at Andhra Pradesh (AP) Model School in Bamini as part of a mega parent-teacher meeting (PTM) organised here.

Promising to support higher and foreign education dreams, the CM said he will extend low-interest loans and other schemes. The chief minister said the government will start 'Kalalaku Rekkalu' scheme and also facilitate loans at 0.25 paise interest to fund foreign education.

He advised students that there is no need to kill their dreams and desires, citing these initiatives, and added that students are like precious stones in the earth, which can achieve anything with the right guidance.

Observing that Saturdays have been declared as 'no bag days', Naidu said subjecting students to the rigours of 24-hour studies will not yield good results, but limited study hours with interest are beneficial.

Likewise, he said the government is laying special emphasis on students lagging in studies and noted that those excelling are being awarded under the shining stars programme.

To improve education in the southern state, he said learning methodologies are being studied across the world, adding that Andhra Pradesh education system will be developed as a role model for the entire country.

According to Naidu, 28 reforms were introduced in school education and 10 at the intermediate level to make the Andhra Pradesh education sector a role model for the country, among other initiatives.

Naidu said the teacher-to-student ratio in Andhra Pradesh government schools is 1:18 when compared to 1:28 in private schools. Earlier, accompanied by Human Resources Minister Nara Lokesh, the CM launched the Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) programme.

Naidu and Lokesh sat in a classroom with children and engaged a girl student in a reading exercise in the Telugu language from a tablet. After the student completed reading, Naidu informed the student of her accuracy, words per minute and mispronunciations with the assistance of technology. He advised her on where she needs to improve.

Similarly, the CM and Lokesh engaged the girl in identifying and pronouncing English letters as Naidu shifted from exercise to exercise on the tablet. Naidu made the girl read an English passage and engaged her in other learning activities, according to an official video link. Besides the CM, public representatives participated in PTMs across the state, including Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan in Palnadu district.