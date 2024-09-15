Govt Urges PHC Docs Not to Disrupt Services in Rural Areas

Vijayawada:Health commissioner C. Hari Kiran on Saturday urged doctors working in Primary Health Centres not to disrupt healthcare services in rural areas. He assured them efforts will be made to call their representatives again for talks to resolve their issues.

The commissioner said in the earlier talks with their representatives by the health special chief secretary M.T. Krishna Babu, issues like GO 85, notional increments for 2020 batch doctors, promotions to PHC doctors and sanction of allowances to doctors working in tribal areas, were discussed and were taken to the notice of the government.



In a related development, government doctors who extended support to the ongoing agitation of PHC doctors, urged the state government to revoke its decision to trim the PG in-service quota and hold talks with PHC doctors to give up their stir and vowed to extend support to the PHC doctors until the regular PG in-service quota is restored.