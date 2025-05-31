Government To Regulate Walkie-Talkie Sales

HYDERABAD: Purchasing walkie-talkies for commercial use is set to become more regulated, with buyers now required to obtain a licence from the concerned authority before making purchases through e-commerce platforms.

Following the Pakistan-backed terrorist attack in Pahalgam and Operation Kagar targeting Maoists, the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) has approved the framing of guidelines and directed the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) to notify guidelines for the prevention and regulation of illegal listing and sale of radio equipment including walkie-talkies on e-commerce platforms.

Several manufacturers and dealers had listed walkie-talkies online for commercial use in film shoots, construction sites, mining operations, shopping malls and by private security agencies.

"After the Pahalgam incident and Operation Kagar, MHA received inputs that terrorists and Maoists were using walkie-talkies to communicate and evade capture. Considering national security, the ministry proposed strict guidelines to control the sale of these devices online," said an official from the state cybercrime unit that tracks digital activities.

Sources in the intelligence wing said Maoists continue to rely on walkie-talkies in remote areas. “If licensing is made mandatory for dealers selling on e-commerce sites, security agencies can better track the use and users of such communication devices,” the official explained.

While state police units are yet to receive formal circulars from MHA, cybercrime teams have already started monitoring online listings. They have asked e-commerce platforms to provide transaction data of walkie-talkie buyers over the past year.