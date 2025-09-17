Govt To Promote Women As Entrepreneurs: Kondapalli

Minister for MSME Kondapalli Srinivas has said that the Andhra Pradesh government is ready to promote women as entrepreneurs.

Speaking at a programme where the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) and the Association of Lady Entrepreneurs of India (ALEAP), headed by founder Kanneganti Rama Devi, entered into a memorandum of understanding to promote women entrepreneurs as Business Development Service Providers, the minister presented 35 BDSP certificates after training.

He said that as Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has set a target to promote an entrepreneur from every household in the state, ALEAP has made efforts to fulfil this by training women in skills including garment-making, packaging, food processing, biotechnology, plastics, pharmaceuticals, and others. This, he said, would not only help women achieve financial self-sustenance but also support their families and the state’s economic growth.