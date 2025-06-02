Nellore, June 1

In a major step toward women empowerment, the Andhra Pradesh government is setting up 200 shops at Mypadu Center in Nellore Smart City. Minister for municipal administration and urban development, Dr Ponguru Narayana, made the announcement here on Sunday during a meeting with women from the MEPMA (Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas) group.





The minister emphasised that empowering women is a core mission of the government, and efforts are being made to support women in every possible way. To help them start their businesses, each woman will receive a bank loan of Rs 2 lakh, and Rs 1 lakh of additional support will be contributed personally by the minister.





“My dream is to see every woman become an entrepreneur,” he stated. “If these shops are handed over to others, we will take them back. They are meant for your growth.” The preparations for the container-based shops are already in full swing, and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is expected to inaugurate the Smart City project within 20 days.





The MEPMA women expressed their deep gratitude to the minister, especially for his announcement of Rs 2 crore from his personal funds for business development. They hailed the move as a major step towards economic independence and dignity.





The meeting was attended by MEPMA project director Leela Rani, former municipal chairperson T. Anuradha, and senior MEPMA officials.



