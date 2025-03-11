Govt Takes Over Hayagreeva Land in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: A revenue team led by a Visakhapatnam tahsildar (name not given) seized 12.41 acres of land in Yendada on Tuesday and pitched the boards, claiming ownership from the government.

Jana Sena leader and GVMC corporator P.L.N. Murthy Yadav, whose petition in AP High Court led to cancellation of land, met district collector M.N. Harindher Prasad and asked him to fence the entire land and include it in the 22-A prohibited list. He also asked him to seize all the equipment on the site.

It may be recalled that the AP government had cancelled the allotment of 12.41 acres of land to Hayagreeva Farms and Developers in Visakhapatnam, citing violations of land alienation conditions. The decision was formalised through an order issued by the commissioner of cadastre and land administration, directing Harendhira Prasad to take immediate action under the provisions of GO MS No 57.

The land, located in Yendada under Survey Number 92/3, was initially purchased by Hayagreeva Farms to construct facilities for older people and orphans at a market value of `45 lakh per acre. However, after reviewing various reports and explanations submitted by the firm and High Court orders, the government determined that the terms of the allotment had been violated.

State special chief secretary R.P. Sisodia issued an official memo on Monday instructing the Vizag collector to resume the 12.51 acres of land for public purposes and submit a detailed report to the government.