Govt Staff Told to Adopt Eco-Friendly Commuting, Cleanliness

Vijayawada: Krishna district collector D.K. Balaji has urged government employees to embrace eco-friendly commuting practices and take an active role in maintaining cleanliness in and around all government offices. Leading by example, the collector cycled to the office on Saturday before spearheading a cleanliness drive on the collectorate premises.

As part of the Swarna Andhra–Swachh Andhra programme, officials and staff from various departments joined the drive, clearing weeds and garbage from selected government office premises. To ensure sustained upkeep, the collector has introduced a roster system under which employees from different departments will jointly take up cleaning duties at one government office every Saturday.

Teams of employees were deployed to clean the surroundings of the Post Office, Zilla Parishad, RDO, CPO, RTGS and Treasury offices. Acting on the state government’s directives to observe Swachh Andhra on the third Saturday of each month, the district administration has extended cleanliness activities to all Saturdays with the aim of transforming the collectorate into a clean, visually appealing campus.

District revenue officer K. Chandrasekhara Rao, Zilla Parishad CEO Dr J. Aruna, BC welfare officer G. Ramesh, education officer P.V.J. Rama Rao and staff from multiple departments and the municipal body participated in the programme.