Govt Resolute To Protect Youth From Threat Of Narcotics: Anitha

VIJAYAWADA: Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha on Thursday accused the previous YSRC government of ruining Andhra Pradesh’s youth by allowing the spread of drug abuse, while asserting that the coalition government is committed to eradicating the menace through its ‘Drugs Vaddu Bro’ campaign.

Speaking at the TD central office, Anitha said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and education minister Nara Lokesh are determined to safeguard the state’s youth from the threat of narcotics. She noted that the government’s EAGLE enforcement initiative has brought ganja cultivation down to near zero and awareness programmes have been conducted in 50,000 schools.

Recalling an incident during the Yuvagalam Padayatra, the minister said a mother’s plea to save her daughter from ganja addiction deeply moved the leadership and strengthened the TD-led government’s resolve to eliminate drugs from the state.

Anita alleged that YSRC student leader Pulagam Konda Reddy was caught running a drug racket in Visakhapatnam and questioned whether it happened without the knowledge of former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. She said that under the YSRC regime, Andhra Pradesh had become known as a “ganja hub”, with no reviews or effective action taken against the problem.

The NDA government, the minister added, has formed a six-member sub-committee to coordinate with EAGLE, the Task Force, and the Railways to wipe out the drug network in the state.