Govt Prepares for TET

Vijayawada:The Andhra Pradesh government has finalised preparations for the upcoming Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) to be head from October 3 to 20, with a significant number of candidates gearing up for the examination. A total of 427,300 candidates have registered for the test, and as of now, 402,935 candidates, representing 94.30 per cent, have successfully downloaded their hall tickets.

The Education Department has issued a reminder to the remaining 24,365 candidates who have yet to download their hall tickets to do so promptly. Candidates can access their hall tickets through the official website, https://aptet.apcfss.in/. To assist those who may have missed this important step, the department is actively sending daily reminders via mobile messages.

In case any discrepancies are found on the downloaded hall tickets, candidates are advised to rectify these errors at their respective examination centres. This can be done by presenting the necessary original certificates during the verification process.

For additional support, candidates can reach out to the help centre located in the office of the Director of School Education. The help centre is operational from 10 AM to 10 PM and can be contacted by phone. Furthermore, any grievances can be addressed via email at grievances.tet@apschooledu.in.