Govt Mandates FSSAI Registration For All Milk Traders

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government has asked all milk traders to register with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India or obtain a licence from it, to ensure the supply of quality milk to consumers in the state.

Animal husbandry director Dr. T. Damodar Naidu, in a statement issued here on Saturday, stated that as the state government was firm in its commitment to curb adulteration of milk and to ensure quality milk supplied to the consumers, it made it mandatory on the part of every milk trader in the state to register or get a license from FSSAI.

The director cautioned that if any milk trader failed to do so, stern action would be taken against them, as teams of officials from the department would inspect whether they had valid papers to conduct milk business.

Moreover, he advised people to lodge a complaint with the concerned food safety officer if they find poor quality in milk or other milk products.