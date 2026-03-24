Govt Focus on Upgrading BC Hostels, Says Minister

Kakinada:State BC welfare minister S. Savitha on Monday said the government was prioritising the development of BC hostels and residential schools by allocating additional funds to improve infrastructure.

She inspected a BC Girls Hostel in Rajamahendravaram along with MLA Gorantla Buchaiah Chowdary and reviewed facilities provided to students.

The minister said CCTV cameras have been installed in all BC hostels as part of safety measures, and RO plants have been set up to ensure access to safe drinking water. She added that regular reviews are being conducted with education officials to address students’ issues.

During the visit, she also inquired about the quality of food, menu, and overall amenities at the hostel.