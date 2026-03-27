Govt Flags Risks of Online Gaming on Children, Strengthens Regulations and Awareness Measures

Nellore: The Centre on Friday said it has put in place regulatory and awareness measures to address risks associated with online gaming among children, including addiction.

In a written reply to a question raised by Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, Eluru MP Putta Mahesh Kumar and Amalapuram MP G.M. Harish Balayogi in the Lok Sabha, minister of state for women and child development Savitri Thakur said the government is working towards ensuring a safe and accountable Internet ecosystem. She said the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021 mandate due diligence by online platforms to prevent harmful content, including material affecting children or promoting gambling.

The government has also imposed 28 per cent GST on online gaming from October 2023 and enabled blocking of illegal offshore platforms. Between 2022 and February 2025, 1,410 betting and gaming websites and applications were blocked.

The minister said betting and gambling fall under the jurisdiction of states, which are responsible for enforcement and action against offences.

On awareness, she said advisories have been issued to regulate gaming advertisements, prohibiting depiction of minors and mandating risk disclaimers. The education ministry has also issued guidelines for parents and teachers to address gaming addiction among children.

She added that mechanisms such as the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal and helpline number 1930 have been established to address cyber-related issues, including those linked to online gaming.