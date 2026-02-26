Govt Fast-Tracks Energy Infra Modernisation: CS

Vijayawada:Reinforcing its commitment to strengthening institutional capacity and delivering reliable power services across Andhra Pradesh, the state government is steadily upgrading infrastructure and modernising systems within the energy department, Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand said on Thursday.

He was speaking after laying the foundation stone for the APSEB Engineers’ Association Guest House at Vidyut Soudha in Vijayawada, in the presence of senior officials of power utilities and members of the association.

Describing the construction of a dedicated guest house as a progressive initiative, the Chief Secretary said the facility should be completed at the earliest with meticulous planning and high-quality standards. He noted that the guest house would provide comfortable accommodation to visiting engineers and facilitate official engagements.

Highlighting reforms since 2017, he said several institutional infrastructure projects, including Vidyut Soudha, were developed with modern technology and advanced engineering standards, reflecting systematic growth in the department.

Referring to a proposed conference hall, Mr Vijayanand observed that it would enable technical seminars, structured deliberations and mentoring sessions, strengthening knowledge-sharing and capacity building in the power sector.

Incharge APGenco MD and APCPDCL CMD P. Pulla Reddy termed the initiative a milestone and said necessary approvals were secured. Directors of APTRANSCO, APGENCO, APPDCL, APCPDCL and office-bearers of the association attended the programme.