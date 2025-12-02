Govt. Employees Key To Swarnandhra Vision, Says Minister Parthasarathi

VIJAYAWADA: Information and Public Relations minister Kolusu Parthasarathi has asked government employees to join the state government’s mission of building Swarnandhra and Viksit Bharat, stressing that their role is vital in achieving comprehensive development.

The minister’s appeal came when leaders of the AP NGO Association, led by state president A. Vidyasagar, met him on Tuesday. He underlined that employees must be one with the government as it advances towards Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s “Vision @ 2047.” He maintained that Andhra Pradesh, which had slipped in development for a few years, is now witnessing renewed progress due to the CM’s experience and vision.

Parthasarathi highlighted the government’s efforts in strengthening agriculture-allied sectors, industry and services. The successful Partnership Summit and record investments will create sustainable employment for youth and accelerate the state’s growth, he said.

The minister underlined that employee cooperation, adoption of modern technology, and transparent service delivery are essential for the meeting development targets of the state.

Speaking on the occasion, the AP NGO Association president said employees work with a strong commitment to the state’s progress. He sought appointment of the chairperson for the Pay Revision Commission and clearance of pending retirement benefits.