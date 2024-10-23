 Top
Govt eases process for building construction and layout approvals

23 Oct 2024 4:30 PM GMT
Govt eases process for building construction and layout approvals
Vijayawada: Minister for municipal administration and urban development, Ponguru Narayana, has announced that the Andhra Pradesh government has taken decisive measures to expedite the process of issuing permissions for building constructions and layout approvals. In line with these efforts, the Town and Country Planning Department has introduced dedicated communication channels, including WhatsApp numbers 9398733100 and 93988733101, as well as an email address, apdpmsheldesk@gmail.com, to facilitate quicker processing of applications. The minister stated that these measures are expected to significantly reduce the number of pending online applications across the state.

Minister Narayana highlighted that since the Telugu Desam-led NDA government came to power, the focus has been on resolving delays in these approvals. He further explained that a strategic plan would be implemented to address pending applications related to building construction, the issuance of occupancy certificates, as well as approvals for layouts and AP RERA permits. He instructed the Town Planning Department to establish a special system aimed at expediting the resolution process for pending online applications, ensuring swift action for those who have already paid the required fees and submitted proper documentation.


