Govt eases process for building construction and layout approvals
Vijayawada: Minister for municipal administration and urban development, Ponguru Narayana, has announced that the Andhra Pradesh government has taken decisive measures to expedite the process of issuing permissions for building constructions and layout approvals. In line with these efforts, the Town and Country Planning Department has introduced dedicated communication channels, including WhatsApp numbers 9398733100 and 93988733101, as well as an email address, apdpmsheldesk@gmail.com, to facilitate quicker processing of applications. The minister stated that these measures are expected to significantly reduce the number of pending online applications across the state.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
