Govt eases process for building construction and layout approvals

Minister Narayana highlighted that since the Telugu Desam-led NDA government came to power, the focus has been on resolving delays in these approvals. He further explained that a strategic plan would be implemented to address pending applications related to building construction, the issuance of occupancy certificates, as well as approvals for layouts and AP RERA permits. He instructed the Town Planning Department to establish a special system aimed at expediting the resolution process for pending online applications, ensuring swift action for those who have already paid the required fees and submitted proper documentation.





