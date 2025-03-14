Govt Committed to 100 Development Projects in Mangalagiri: Lokesh

Vijayawada: Minister for education and IT Nara Lokesh, announced that the government has committed to nearly 100 development projects, including parks, lakes, community buildings, and farmers' markets in the Mangalagiri constituency.

Accompanied by Union minister Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, Lokesh launched a modernised goshala (cattle shelter) at Yerrabalem and announced that 5,000 housing title deeds would be distributed to residents after Ugadi, marking the first phase of the initiative.

Addressing the media, Lokesh acknowledged the long-standing services of the Jain community in operating the goshala for the past 25 years. "I am here to support and promote the excellent work done by the Jain brothers," he said. He also addressed ongoing traffic issues in Mangalagiri, noting that many accidents have occurred due to cows roaming on the streets. The government is implementing measures to manage these issues effectively.

Lokesh expressed gratitude for the significant electoral support he received in the last elections, emphasising that such backing has enabled multiple development projects in the constituency. He stated that approximately 5,000 people would receive their housing title deeds after Ugadi, with plans for further phases to follow. Other projects include the development of retaining walls in Mahanadu Colony and the construction of a four-lane road to improve infrastructure. The designs are complete, and work is scheduled to commence in April and May, ensuring essential services such as drainage and power supply.

In an effort to support local jewellers, Lokesh announced the establishment of a Gems and Jewellery Park, with land assessment and designs currently underway. The government has also allocated funds for a corporation to assist jewellers and plans to provide specialised training for them.

The minister assured that traffic issues in Mangalagiri would be resolved within 8 to 12 months. Plans include road improvements and integrating the E-11 and E-13 access roads with national highways to enhance connectivity.

He stressed that there would be no political vendettas under the coalition government and reaffirmed his commitment to transparency in appointments and the impartial enforcement of laws.

The Union minister announced that farmers affected by recent losses due to damaged turmeric crops would receive compensation in the coming weeks. He also reaffirmed the government's commitment to expanding the capacity of AIIMS hospital.