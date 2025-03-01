Govt. aims to stop migration from Rayalaseema: Minister Lokesh

Kurnool: Education and IT minister Nara Lokesh on Saturday underlined that the aim of N. Chandrababu Naidu government is to eliminate migration of people from Rayalaseema.

th Paduka Pattabhisheka Mahotsavam marking the ascension of Sri Raghavendra Swamy as the head of the Mantralayam Mutt in Kurnool district, Lokesh said the ruling NDA coalition is committed to ensuring people's happiness.



In this regard, the minister emphasised that the state government aims to prevent seasonal migration of people from Rayalaseema region. He expressed hope that when the monsoon starts after the summer, there will be good rainfall. Participating in the 404Paduka Pattabhisheka Mahotsavam marking the ascension of Sri Raghavendra Swamy as the head of the Mantralayam Mutt in Kurnool district, Lokesh said the ruling NDA coalition is committed to ensuring people's happiness.In this regard, the minister emphasised that the state government aims to prevent seasonal migration of people from Rayalaseema region. He expressed hope that when the monsoon starts after the summer, there will be good rainfall.

Lokesh arrived at the Mantralayam Mutt as chief guest on the first day of the six-day Raghavendra Swamy Guru Vaibhavotsavam. The birthday of Sri Raghavendra Swamy will be celebrated on March 6. After participating in the Paduka Pattabhisheka Mahotsavam led by Mutt head Subudhendra Tirtha, the minister took part in the Rathotsavam, wherein he himself pulled the chariot.

Subudhendra Tirtha offered special blessings to Lokesh, felicitated him with a shawl and presented him with a memento.



The minister later inaugurated a newly constructed shopping complex in the temple premises.

Kurnool district TDP president Palakurthi Thikka Reddy, Kurnool MP Bastipati Nagaraju, Pathikonda MLA K.E. Shyambabu, Mantralayam TD in-charge N. Raghavendra Reddy, MLC B.T. Naidu, KUDA chairman Somisetty Venkateswarlu, former MLA Meenakshi Naidu and district officials were among those who attended the programme.