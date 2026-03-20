Govt Aiming for 20 Lakh Jobs: Narayana

TIRUPATI: Municipal administration and urban development minister Dr Ponguru Narayana said the state government is working toward creating 20 lakh jobs, focusing on industrial growth and employment opportunities for youth.

During his visit to Nellore on Friday, the minister said the NDA government had fulfilled its election promise by releasing a job calendar and was moving ahead to generate employment through industrial development. He said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and IT minister N. Lokesh are making continuous efforts to attract industries and achieve the state's employment target.

The minister said efforts were on to establish new industries at the site of the Nellore sugar factory and to complete an MSME cluster by the end of this month. A job calendar with 10,060 posts has also been issued to benefit local youth, he added.

Dr. Narayana inspected the Santapet market, where restoration works are in progress. He said the market, which had been neglected earlier, is being upgraded with basic facilities, including steps for each shop, as requested by traders.

The minister later held a review meeting with officials at the Santapeta Secretariat and directed the concerned officials to resolve the pending issues. He also visited Golla Veedhi, where he interacted with Muslim families, extended Ramzan greetings, and spent time with children and elders.

Highlighting urban development works, Dr. Narayana said drainage and cement road works were being taken up at a rapid pace in 15 areas, including Pogathota. He said the government was committed to developing Nellore into a model city through improved civic infrastructure.