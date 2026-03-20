Govindaraj Files Nomination, Hopeful of Congress Nod in Bagalkot

Bagalkot: Even as the Congress is yet to officially announce its candidate for the Bagalkot Assembly by-election, and amid a race among former MLA HY Meti’s children for the ticket, party worker Govindaraj T Ballari filed his nomination on Friday as a Congress candidate, expressing confidence of being selected as the party’s candidate.

Speaking to reporters after filing his papers, Govindaraj said he has submitted his nomination as a Congress candidate and remains hopeful that the party leadership will endorse him.

“I have worked for the Congress for over three decades at the grassroots level, from the student wing and Youth Congress to block-level responsibilities. I am confident of winning if given the ticket,” he said.

He has submitted representations to the DCC president and AICC secretary seeking the ticket.

Sources within the party say that three children of former MLA HY Meti are also in the race, including his sons Mallikarjun and Umesh, and daughter Mahadevi, making the selection process more complex.