Governor Says Muharram Symbolises The Spirit Of Sacrifice

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer has said that Muharram symbolises the spirit of sacrifice, which is placed above all the virtues of mankind.

In a message to the Muslims from Raj Bhavan here on Saturday to mark the occasion of Muharram, the Governor said, “Muharram commemorates the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain, the grandson of the holy prophet, who sacrificed his life at the altar of true belief. Remembrance of goodness and sacrifice is the true meaning of Muharram. Let us emulate the spirit of Muharram, embodying humanism, which is the core principle of Islam.”