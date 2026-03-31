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Governor Offers Prayers At Tirumala Shrine

Andhra Pradesh
31 March 2026 10:30 PM IST

After the darshan, Vedic scholars rendered Veda Ashirvachanam to the Governor at the Ranganayakula Mandapam within the temple premises. TTD officials presented him with teertha prasadam and a portrait of Lord Venkateswara

Governor Offers Prayers At Tirumala Shrine
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On his arrival, he was received by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) executive officer Muddada Ravichandra, additional EO Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary and chief Vigilance and Security officer K.V. Murali Krishna. — X.com

TIRUPATI: Governor S. Abdul Nazeer visited the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on Tuesday and offered prayers along with his family members.

On his arrival, he was received by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) executive officer Muddada Ravichandra, additional EO Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary and chief Vigilance and Security officer K.V. Murali Krishna.

Temple priests welcomed him with traditional honours.

After the darshan, Vedic scholars rendered Veda Ashirvachanam to the Governor at the Ranganayakula Mandapam within the temple premises. TTD officials presented him with teertha prasadam and a portrait of Lord Venkateswara.

TTD deputy executive officer M. Lokanatham, vigilance and security officials, and other staff were present.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Governor S Abdul Nazeer Lord Venkateswara temple Tirumala 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Tirupati 
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