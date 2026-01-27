Governor Abdul Nazeer Hosts ‘At Home’ at Lok Bhavan

Vijayawada: Governor Justice S Abdul Nazeer and his wife Sameera Nazeer hosted an ‘At Home’ in the Lok Bhavan lawns to mark the 77th Republic Day here on Monday.

Chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu along with his wife N Bhuvaneswari, high court chief justice Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and his wife Gudiya Thakur, deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan and his wife Anna Lezhneva graced the event.

Legislative council deputy chairperson Zakia Khanam, legislative assembly deputy speaker Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, ministers Nara Lokesh, K Atchannaidu, P Narayana, K Srinivas, K Ravindra, M Ram Prasad Reddy, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, judges of the high court, chief secretary K Vijayanand and DGP Harish Gupta were among those present.

The governor went around the venue and greeted the guests.