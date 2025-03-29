Governor greets Telugu people to mark Ugadi festival
Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer has greeted the Telugu people on the occasion of Sri Viswavasu Nama Samvatsara ‘Ugadi’ festival, to be celebrated on March 30.
In a release from the Raj Bhavan here on Saturday, Governor said, “On this happy and auspicious occasion of Ugadi festival, the Telugu New Year Day, I extend my heartiest greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh and to the Telugu people living across the world. Ugadi is a festival of joy and the New Year brings new cheer and a bright future for all.”
“Ugadi Pachadi that contains the tastes of life, is a symbolic reminder to everyone to be prepared to experience all types of flavours that life has to offer throughout the year.”
In a separate development, the Governor participated as a chief guest at the celebration of state formation days of Rajasthan and Odisha, held at Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan under ‘Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat’ programme. The state formation days of Rajasthan and Odisha is celebrated on March 30 and April 1 respectively every year.