Governor greets Telugu people to mark Ugadi festival

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer has greeted the Telugu people on the occasion of Sri Viswavasu Nama Samvatsara ‘Ugadi’ festival, to be celebrated on March 30.

In a release from the Raj Bhavan here on Saturday, Governor said, “On this happy and auspicious occasion of Ugadi festival, the Telugu New Year Day, I extend my heartiest greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh and to the Telugu people living across the world. Ugadi is a festival of joy and the New Year brings new cheer and a bright future for all.”

“Ugadi Pachadi that contains the tastes of life, is a symbolic reminder to everyone to be prepared to experience all types of flavours that life has to offer throughout the year.”