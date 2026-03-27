Governor Greets People On Sri Rama Navami

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer extended his heartfelt greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of ‘Sri Rama Navami’ to be celebrated on Friday.

In a message on Thursday, Governor said, “On the happy and auspicious occasion of ‘Sri Rama Navami’, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes. The festival signifies the victory of good over evil. Lord Rama’s life exemplifies ideals of duty, honour, sacrifice and establishment of dharma. Lord Rama is referred to as ‘Maryada Purushottam’, reflecting highest virtues of dignity and exemplary conduct. May Lord Sri Rama guide us all to lead a life of dharma, kindness and compassion.”