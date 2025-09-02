Governor, Dy CM, Lokesh Congratulate CM Naidu For 30-Year Stint

Vijayawada:Governor S Abdul Nazeer, deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan, ministers and senior political leaders have congratulated chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on his completion of 30 years as a high-ranking politician.

Governor Nazeer said, “I extend my hearty congratulations to Nara Chandrababu Naidu on completion of 30 years since he first took oath as CM on September 1, 1995 in united AP. I wish you good health and a long life in the service of people.”



Telugu Desam leaders celebrated the occasion in a big way at the party’s head office in Mangalagiri by cutting the cake.



Pawan Kalyan said, “I congratulate CM, N Chandrababu Naidu. He is known for administrative acumen and reforms and led both the Telugu states in the path of progress despite facing tough challenges. He assumed charge as CM again during tough times in 2024 and is governing the state with commitment by maintaining a good relationship with the Centre, getting funds for various projects and taking up several developmental works.”



Education minister Nara Lokesh said, “Thirty years is more than a milestone. It is a living legacy. From HITEC City to ‘Quantum’ frontiers, from biotech aspirations to data-driven economy, the work remains a legacy in progress. Warm greetings to you for completing three decades, Sir; a person I am privileged to call ‘Nanna’ at home and ‘Boss’ at work.”



“Still young at heart and steadied by experience, our CM stands ready to meet new challenges with clarity, courage and conviction,” he added.



Health minister Satya Kumar Yadav praised Naidu for promoting the talent and skills of Telugus globally.