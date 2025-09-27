Governor, CM And Lokesh Wish Pawan Kalyan Speedy Recovery

Vijayawada:AP Governor Justice S. Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Education minister Nara Lokesh have wished a speedy recovery to Deputy CM K. Pawan Kalyan, who is down with viral fever.

Taking to X, the Governor said, “I wish K. Pawan Kalyan, Dy. Chief Minister, suffering from severe viral fever, a full and speedy recovery.”

In his message on X, CM Naidu wrote, “May Pawan Kalyan return to good health soon and serve the people of Andhra Pradesh and enjoy the well-earned success of OG, which is receiving widespread appreciation.”

Minister Lokesh took to X and said, “May our Deputy CM regain strength and good health soon to continue inspiring us with his service to Andhra Pradesh and to celebrate the outstanding success of #OG with his fans and well-wishers.”

In his message, the Deputy Chief Minister thanked the Governor, Chief Minister and Lokesh for their concern.