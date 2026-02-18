Government to Further Simplify Removal of Lands From 22-A Prohibited List: Minister

VIJAYAWADA: State government will further simplify the process of removing private lands from the 22-A prohibited list, Revenue, Registration and Stamps minister Anagani Satya Prasad announced in the State Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

Responding to questions raised by Telugu Desam MLA Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao and BJP MLA Vishnu Kumar Raju on land encroachments and deletion of properties from the 22-A list, the minister said that a memo had already been issued to remove five categories of private lands from the prohibited list. The move, he said, is to resolve long-pending grievances of landowners across AP.

Intervening in the discussion, speaker Ayyanna Patrudu asked Satya Prasad to ensure effective implementation of the process to remove lands from the prohibited list.

On this, the minister assured the House that the process will be made more transparent and user-friendly. He disclosed that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu himself, along with special chief secretary (Revenue) is conducting regular reviews to address the 22-A land issue. “The CM wants the matter to be resolved in a manner that benefits the poor and safeguards the interests of ordinary citizens,” Satya Pradesh underlined.

He said at the district level, in-charge ministers and district collectors will undertake a special drive to implement government guidelines for deleting eligible lands from the 22-A list.

On a query regarding alleged encroachment of government land in Survey No. 22 of Ramannapalem village in Tiruvuru mandal, the minister said the matter is sub-judice and action will depend on the court’s verdict.

Replying to another question on the sale of assigned lands allotted to ex-servicemen in Visakhapatnam, Satya Prasad clarified that such lands could be sold by the beneficiaries or their heirs only after 10 years. However, if the assigned lands contain water resources, they have to be protected in accordance with the Supreme Court and High Court rulings and state government orders. This is the reason why such lands have been included in the prohibited list, the minister pointed out.