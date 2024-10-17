Government to Celebrate Valmiki Jayanti in Anantapur Today

Anantapur: AP government will organise the state-level celebrations of Maharshi Valmiki Jayanthi in Anantapur on Thursday, October 17.

Anantapur district collector Dr. Vinod Kumar said the Jayanthi of Valmiki, the author of Epic Ramayana, will be organised at the Balla Convention Hall near the Gooty Road in Anantapur. BC welfare minister S. Savitha, MP Ambika Lakshmi Narayana, MLAs Kalava Sreenivasulu and Gummanur Jayaram and other public representatives will be part of the function.

Vinod Kumar and BC Welfare managing director Dr. Mallikarjuna inspected the venue for the mega celebrations on Wednesday.

Coinciding with the celebrations, the Boya community in Rayalaseema region is expected to raise the demand to include Boyas in the list of STs and extend reservations, as is being done in neighbouring Karnataka. Boyas / Valmikis play a key role in Rayalaseema politics.