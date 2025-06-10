Government Shifts Srisailam Temple Staff To Other Shrines

KURNOOL: As part of routine administrative reorganisation within the Endowments department in the Rayalaseema region, Endowments commissioner K. Ramachandra Mohan has issued orders transferring multiple employees currently serving the Srisailam Temple, reassigning them to various shrines across the Rayalaseema zone.

Assistant executive officer V. Mohan and junior assistant T. Yedukondalu have been transferred from Srisailam to the Srikalahasti Temple. However, majority of the temple’s six employees have been shifted to Mahanandi Temple, including assistant engineer (Civil) Siva Reddy, superintendent Girija Mani, senior assistants Sadasiva Rao and N. Anuradha, and junior assistants V.V.S. Ganapathi and V. Lakshmi Narayana.

Additionally, junior assistant M. Poleswara Rao has been transferred to R.S. Rangapuram Maddileti Swamy Temple in Bethamcherla, while junior assistant H. Manjunath has been shifted to Kanipakam Temple.