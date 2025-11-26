Government Sanctions Major Health Upgrades for Sarvepalli: Satya

Nellore: State health minister Satya Kumar Yadav lauded senior leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy for his consistent commitment to public service while inaugurating the new Primary Health Centre (PHC) building at Manubolu on Tuesday.

Yadav said Somireddy “does not rest until the work is completed”, crediting him for securing several key health projects for the Sarvepalli constituency.

The minister announced that the government had sanctioned ₹3.75 crore for constructing 35 Village Health Clinics and approved ₹1.95 crore for a new PHC building at Muttukuru. He recalled Somireddy’s sustained efforts that ensured the establishment of a dialysis centre at Podalakur, where a five-bed unit sanctioned by the government was later expanded with three additional beds using CSR funds.

Yadav described leaders like Venkaiah Naidu and Somireddy as role models for public service, noting that Somireddy not only secures government allocations but also mobilises CSR support to strengthen local health infrastructure.

He added that MP Beeda Mastan Rao had earlier allocated ₹30 lakh for improvements at the Allipuram PHC and said Somireddy had insisted that he revisit Manubolu to review ongoing works.

Criticising the previous YSRCP government, Yadav alleged that projects were stalled because GOs were issued without land acquisition or budgetary allocation. He accused the former regime of diverting central funds meant for Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, leading contractors to lose confidence and causing setbacks to rural healthcare.

Yadav said the central and state governments are now working together to accelerate health-sector development, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi placing special focus on strengthening public health systems. He urged people to cooperate with health staff and reiterated the government's commitment to delivering quality rural healthcare.