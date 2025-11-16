Government Provides Rs.50,000 Aid for Women to Set Up Egg Carts: Dola

Nellore: To promote women’s economic empowerment, social security and nutrition, minister Dr. Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneya Swami distributed egg cart pushcarts to beneficiaries in the Kondapi constituency at the Turpu Nayudupalem camp office on Sunday.

The initiative is being implemented with the support of the Rural Development Department, SERP and the National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC).

The minister said the government is extending financial assistance of ₹50,000 to DRDA–Velugu self-help group women for setting up egg carts. He added that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu introduced the initiative to help women access better nutrition through the consumption and sale of eggs and related products.

The government plans to set up one egg cart per mandal across the state, with the number expected to increase soon. In the Kondapi constituency, six egg carts have been sanctioned across six mandals.

Highlighting the government’s poverty eradication efforts under the P4 (Public–Private–People Partnership) model, the minister said several industrial parks and self-employment programmes are being implemented to create “an entrepreneur in every household.” He noted that the egg cart project will provide a sustainable livelihood opportunity for rural women.