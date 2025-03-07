A.N. University B.Ed. exam cancelled after leak

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has reacted strongly to the leakage of a B.Ed. exam paper at Acharya Nagarjuna University, ordering an immediate inquiry and cancelling the affected examination. The 'Perspectives in Child Development' paper, scheduled for 2 pm, was leaked prior to the exam time, prompting swift action.

Minister for Education, IT, and Electronics, Nara Lokesh, has directed higher education officials to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident. 'Such incidents will not be tolerated,' the minister stated, emphasising that those responsible will face strict consequences. He has also instructed education department officials to implement robust measures to prevent future occurrences.

The government's decisive response underscores its commitment to maintaining the integrity of the examination process and ensuring fairness for students.