 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

A.N. University B.Ed. exam cancelled after leak

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
7 March 2025 6:21 PM IST

Lokesh has directed higher education officials to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.

A.N. University B.Ed. exam cancelled after leak
x
Nara Lokesh

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has reacted strongly to the leakage of a B.Ed. exam paper at Acharya Nagarjuna University, ordering an immediate inquiry and cancelling the affected examination. The 'Perspectives in Child Development' paper, scheduled for 2 pm, was leaked prior to the exam time, prompting swift action.

Minister for Education, IT, and Electronics, Nara Lokesh, has directed higher education officials to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident. 'Such incidents will not be tolerated,' the minister stated, emphasising that those responsible will face strict consequences. He has also instructed education department officials to implement robust measures to prevent future occurrences.
The government's decisive response underscores its commitment to maintaining the integrity of the examination process and ensuring fairness for students.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
nara lokesh 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X