Government Lifts Three-year Term Limit for Village Organisation Assistants

Vijayawada:The Andhra Pradesh government has withdrawn the three-year term limit imposed on village organisation assistants (VOAs) who manage bookkeeping and training in self-help groups at the village level.

The SERP secretary and chief executive officer issued orders on Thursday following appeals from VOA representatives. The directive allows VOAs to continue beyond three years based on satisfactory performance and village organisation decisions.

Minister Kondapalli Srinivas and SERP CEO Vakati Karuna handed over the orders to VOA representatives at a Secretariat meeting. The state's 27,000 rural VOAs can now continue indefinitely if their work proves satisfactory.

The orders stipulate that VOA selection and removal remain under Village Organisation authority, with changes requiring resolution forwarding through Block Federation Assistant Project Managers to Programme Directors and DRDA.

Legal action provisions against fund misappropriation or corruption were also included. Minister Srinivas stated Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu approved withdrawing the previous YSRC government's term limit following VOA petitions.