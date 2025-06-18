Government Hands Over Rs.5 Lakh to Kuppam Assault Victim

Tirupati: The state government on Wednesday released a ₹5-lakh cheque to Sirisha, the woman who had been tied to a tree and assaulted in full public view at Narayanapuram village in Kuppam mandal earlier this week.

Sirisha received the financial aid, ordered by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, from APSRTC vice chairman P.S. Muniratnam and Kuppam Area Development Authority (KADA) project director Vikas Marmat.

Speaking to media, Muniratnam condemned the incident as inhumane and said the government has stood firmly with the victim. “This was an act of cruelty that shook the conscience of society. No woman should face such humiliation, especially in front of her children. The government will ensure justice and long-term support for the family,” he said.

Muniratnam said the amount will be kept as a fixed deposit for the benefit of Sirisha’s children.

Sirisha, a daily wage worker from Bengaluru, returned to Narayanapuram to collect her son’s school certificate. Her husband had borrowed ₹80,000 from a local resident and had fled the village without repaying the money. In his absence, Sirisha had been supporting her family. On Monday, four members of the lender’s family tied her to a tree and beat her with sticks. A video of the incident turned viral on social media, drawing outrage across the state.

Reacting to the incident, the Chief Minister spoke to Sirisha over phone and assured her support from the government. He promised to take the responsibility of her children’s education. Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha also reached out to the victim with similar assurances.

As part of further help, the KADA project director said the government is admitting one of Sirisha’s children to the Gurukula school in Vizalapuram. Further, KADA has approved allocation of 50 cents’ land to Sirisha within the Kuppam municipal limits.

The official said the CM is personally monitoring the case. He has directed the district superintendent of police to expedite the investigation and take strict action against the accused.