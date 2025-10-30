Government Giving Ration Kits To Cyclone-Affected People In Relief Camps

VIJAYAWADA: AP government has started distributing ration kits to people taking shelter at various relief camps in coastal districts of the state in the wake of Cyclone Montha. Each ration kit includes 25 kg of rice and one kilogramme each of sugar, red gram, potatoes, onions, and palm oil.

Civil supplies minister Nadendla Manohar formally launched the distribution of ration kits on Thursday at the Chandrababu Naidu Colony and Pedaravuru village in Tenali mandal of Guntur district.

As part of relief operations, authorities have set up 153 rehabilitation centres across Guntur district, where 9,451 people belonging to 4,553 families are taking shelter.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, the state government has responded effectively to cyclone warnings and taken proactive measures, which helped avert major losses.

Manohar said the NDA coalition government is committed to people’s welfare. It has introduced several new schemes aimed at social and economic improvement within the society. Advanced technology is being used to enhance service delivery and ensure that ration supplies reach cardholders at affordable prices on the 26th of every month through 29,700 fair price shops across the state.

The minister said special measures are being taken to deliver ration supplies to people with disabilities. Steps are underway to ensure regular drinking water supply twice a day in Tenali. Drainage works in Chandrababu Naidu Colony too will be completed soon. “The coalition government stands firmly with the people,” he affirmed.

Guntur collector A. Thameem Ansariya said the district administration acted swiftly on receiving the cyclone alerts, preventing any loss of life. She emphasised that ration kits and cash relief of up to ₹3,000 per family are being distributed transparently. A health survey has been undertaken to monitor people’s post-cyclone condition, she stated.