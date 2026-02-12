Government Doctor Dies of Cardiac Arrest While Driving

Vijayawada: A government doctor died of cardiac arrest while driving home in West Godavari district on Wednesday afternoon.

Andhe Tatarao, 56, was working as a Resident Medical Officer at the district hospital in Tanuku. He reportedly felt unwell while on duty and decided to return home to Nidadavole to rest.

While driving near Undrajavaram, he suffered a cardiac arrest and his car swerved to the side of the road. Locals noticed him in distress, broke the car window panes and rushed him to a nearby private hospital.

Despite efforts by doctors to revive him through CPR, he was declared dead.