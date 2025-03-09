Government colleges vital for remote education: Minister Satya Prasad

Vijayawada: Minister for revenue, registration, and stamps Anagani Satya Prasad stressed the need for government colleges to promote education in remote areas. He inaugurated the newly constructed Government Polytechnic College in Repalle, built at a cost of ₹8 crore, on Sunday.

The minister assured that all necessary infrastructure would be provided and CSR funds would be sought if required. He highlighted Education Minister Nara Lokesh’s efforts to strengthen education, including ensuring one teacher per class and extending the midday meal scheme to Intermediate students.

Satya Prasad urged students to utilise government-provided books, uniforms, and study materials, emphasising that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is prioritising education despite a deficit budget. He called on polytechnic students to set life goals early for a better future.