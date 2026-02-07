Government Backing Needed to Revive Andhra Natyam: Artiste

Vijayawada:The 2,000-year-old classical dance tradition of the Telugu people, Andhra Natyam, requires urgent government support to reclaim its global stature, said noted artiste Denduluri Padmamohan at a cultural gathering held on Saturday.

Speaking at an event at Balotsav Bhavan to mark the release of a book on the ancient dance form authored by Swaranartana, a leading cultural institution, Padmamohan said that while the Union Ministry of Culture has recognised Andhra Natyam alongside Kuchipudi and Bharatanatyam, the governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana must take further proactive steps to promote the art form.

He said sustained institutional backing was essential for the revival and wider recognition of Andhra Natyam. As part of ongoing efforts, a special cultural programme titled Andhra Natyam Sangamam will be held on Sunday, February 8, at 6 p.m. at the Makineni Basavapunnaiah Vignana Kendram in Governorpet, Vijayawada.

Padmamohan urged the governments to provide research scholarships and financial assistance to support academic and artistic development in the field. While voluntary organisations continue to contribute significantly, he said stronger governmental encouragement is required for the art form to shine prominently on the global stage.